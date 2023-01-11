The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Basketball Team (6-5) concluded their New York road trip with a United East Conference matchup vs. Wells (0-12). The Seahawks used an all around performance to defeat the Express, 72-32.

How It Happened

Sam Blaylock started the game red hot from behind the arc, knocking down two three pointers. Blaylock scored 10 points in the period and shot a very efficient 4-5 from the field. The Seahawks used a 12 point run in the middle of the quarter to take a commanding lead early on. St. Mary’s led 25-9 going into the second stanza of basketball.

started the game red hot from behind the arc, knocking down two three pointers. Blaylock scored 10 points in the period and shot a very efficient 4-5 from the field. The Seahawks used a 12 point run in the middle of the quarter to take a commanding lead early on. St. Mary’s led 25-9 going into the second stanza of basketball. St. Mary’s continued to dominate into the second frame, only allowing the Express to score five points in the quarter thanks to a great defensive effort. Karon Williams led the charge for the Seahawks offense. Williams was able to drive to the basket aggressively and cash in from the free throw line. The Seahawks led at the halftime break, 40-14.

led the charge for the Seahawks offense. Williams was able to drive to the basket aggressively and cash in from the free throw line. The Seahawks led at the halftime break, 40-14. The stifling defense continued for the Seahawks into the third quarter, allowing only six points in the period, including a five minute stretch where the Express were held scoreless. Madalyn Jones went 2-3 from the floor and helped extend the St. Mary’s lead to 34.

went 2-3 from the floor and helped extend the St. Mary’s lead to 34. The Seahawks were able to keep their foot on the gas throughout the fourth quarter and went on to win by a 40 point margin. Sam Blaylock continued to make shots from behind the three point line and Melanie Aguilar chipped in six points of her own to put an exclamation point on the Seahawk victory.

Inside the Box Score

Sam Blaylock finished with a game high 22 points. Baylock also knocked down six three point balls

finished with a game high 22 points. Baylock also knocked down six three point balls Stephanie Howell recorded a double double with 12 points and 14 rebounds.

recorded a double double with 12 points and 14 rebounds. Karon Williams made plays on both ends of the court, scoring 18 points and picking up three steals.

.Up Next

Jan. 11 | 5:00 PM | vs. Gallaudet | St. Mary’s City, MD