Multiple calls and messages about a downed Bald Eagle this morning(Wednesday, January 18, 2023). Arrived on the scene to find the Eagle was removed from the roadway and wrapped in a jacket held by Jen Harvey. Credit: Gentle Hands Wildlife Services

Also, another passerby Steve Robinson and one other lady were patiently waiting. St. Mary’s county animal control was also notified, and John arrived a few minutes later. We quickly assessed the Eagle to see the extent of the injuries. There were no signs of broken bones, but the right wing seemed strained or sprained.

Also, we were expecting mild head trauma from being hit by a car. A few cuts on the talons were visible. The Eagle was transported by animal control to a holding facility until another rescue specializing in large raptors could pick it up. Thanks to all that were involved and willing to help out.

Teamwork pays off.