On January 12 at 3:48 p.m., officers assigned to the Neighborhood Enforcement Team conducted a traffic stop in the area of Smallwood Drive and Old Washington Road.

Further investigation revealed marijuana inside the car, a loaded firearm, and a large amount of Oxycodone consistent with drug distribution. Corterris Corey Simpson, 25, of Bryans Road Dandre Malik Williams, 27, of Waldorf

A computer check revealed the passenger, Dandre Malik Williams, 27, of Waldorf, is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a previous felony conviction. He was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute drugs, and carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle.

The driver, Corterris Corey Simpson, 25, of Bryans Road, was arrested and charged with a weapons violation and carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle.

On January 13, a judge released Williams and Simpson on personal recognizance.