D.C. United and Venezuelan goalkeeper Rafael Romo have agreed to mutually part ways, ending his contract effective immediately.

Romo signed with the Black-and-Red on a one-and-a-half-year contract through 2023 from Belgian first division side Oud-Heverlee Leuven (OH Leuven) on April 27, 2022. The 32-year-old played in 15 matches (14 starts), recording 53 saves and keeping two clean sheets across all competitions this past season for D.C. United.