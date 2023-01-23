An investigation into who leaked a draft of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade, was unable to determine who was responsible.

The U.S. Supreme Court released a report from Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley on Thursday.

“The team has to date been unable to identify a person responsible by a preponderance of the evidence,” the court said in a statement.

The leak, which was a significant scoop for Politico, was a major breach of trust for the Supreme Court.

“The leak was no mere misguided attempt at protest,” the court said in a statement. “It was a grave assault on the judicial process.”

But the investigation was unable to pinpoint a culprit.

“After months of diligent analysis of forensic evidence and interviews of almost 100 employees, the Marshal’s team determined that no further investigation was warranted with respect to many of the ’82 employees [who] had access to electronic or hard copies of the draft opinion,’ ” according to the statement