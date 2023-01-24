On Friday, January 20, 2023, the Second District VFD(SDVFD) responded to a reported structure fire on Drayden Road in Valley Lee.

Credit: Office of the State Fire Marshal

Upon arrival, they discovered a one-story, single-family home with a fire showing. Twenty firefighters responded and had the blaze under control in approximately twenty minutes.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal released its preliminary report and stated,” The property owner discovered the fire. The house was abandoned and was being used to supply power to a camper next to the house.”

The estimated damage is $20,000.00, and not injuries were reported.