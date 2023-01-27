Today, the Internal Revenue Service announced that businesses could file Form 1099 series information returns using a new online portal, free from the IRS.

Known as the Information Returns Intake System (IRIS), this free electronic filing service is secure and accurate and requires no special software. Though available to any business of any size, IRIS may be especially helpful to any small business that sends their 1099 forms on paper to the IRS.

“The IRS is excited to offer any business, especially small companies, a great new way to file their 1099s for free electronically,” said IRS Acting Commissioner Doug O’Donnell. “This simplifies filing for those issuing 1099s and helps recipients receive information timely. The launch of IRIS can help reduce the millions of paper Forms 1099 we project will be filed in 2023 and demonstrates our commitment to finding useful and innovative ways of reducing paperwork on the business community and others issuing 1099s. This is part of the larger effort underway to improve and transform operations at the IRS.”

Filers can use the platform to create, upload, edit and view information and download completed copies of 1099-series forms for distribution and verification.

With IRIS, businesses can e-file small and large volumes of 1099-series forms by either keying in the information or uploading a file using a downloadable template.

Currently, IRIS accepts Forms 1099 only for the tax year 2022 and later.

The IRS encourages any business, especially those filing on paper, to switch to e-filing through the platform and share in its benefits.

These benefits include:

E-file security standards keep information safe and protected.

The portal is an accurate filing method that automatically detects filing errors and provides alerts for missing information.

Filers can submit automatic extensions and correct information returns filed through the platform.

The IRS acknowledges receipt of the return as early as 48 hours.

The platform keeps issuer information from year to year and prior years filed through this platform, providing convenience to 1099 filers.

E-filing eliminates trips to the post office and can reduce office expenses for paper, postage, and storage space.

Enrollment for the IRIS filing platform is now open. Filers should begin the enrollment process immediately.

The Filing Information Returns Electronically (FIRE) system will remain available for bulk filing Form 1099 series and the other information returns through at least the 2023 filing season.

For more information about IRIS visit E-file Forms 1099 With IRIS.

