This week, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple incidents at area schools.

On February 16 at 11:55 a.m., a 14-year-old student at Stethem Educational Center notified a school nurse that they were ill after consuming several edibles containing what they believed to be marijuana.

The student was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital. As administrators and the school resource officer investigated further, they learned of another student who also consumed the edibles. EMS responded and the student was transported by ambulance to a hospital as a precaution. Through investigation the student distributing the edibles, age 13, was identified.

The school resource officer contacted the State’s Attorney’s Office regarding

On February 16 at 12 p.m., students at Davis Middle School notified a teacher of another student who had a knife in their book bag. The knife was recovered and a school resource officer has initiated an investigation.

The Charles County Department of Juvenile Services has been notified as a matter of recordation and to provide services if needed. In accordance with Maryland law, the student cannot be charged criminally due to their age, but does face disciplinary consequences from the CCPS. Parents are urged to talk with their children about the consequences of bringing weapons to school.

PFC Miedzinski is investigating. criminal charges. The student also faces possible disciplinary consequences from the CCPS. Anyone with information about this case should contact PFC Ondrish at 301-609-3282 ext.0636.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous, but provide information about criminal activity at schools, may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS