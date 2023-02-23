Maryland Economic Development Corporation (MEDCO) has announced a significant capital grant of $2.5 million, aimed at developing infrastructure and fostering strategic economic initiatives in southern Maryland. This announcement was made on Friday, with the grant being split between two projects in Charles County and St. Mary’s County.

Both of these projects involve long-term lease agreements with defense contractors and experienced SCIF (Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility) sponsors and management firms, as well as significant federal, military, and national nonprofit partners. Some of the notable names among these partners include the Office of Naval Research (ONR), 3RGI, LLC, and the United States Bomb Technician Association (USBTA).

The funds will be used to develop the Maryland Technology Center facility, which will become a hub of engagement and collaboration for active-duty Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) warfighters from all military branches and public safety bomb technicians. The center will offer both classified and unclassified training and educational spaces.

These two public-private partnership proposals will ensure the proper use of funds to provide SCIF space to each community. Furthermore, the approved $2.5 million of SCIF funding will invest $7 million to $8 million in sustainable investments, create over 200 new jobs, and create new business opportunities throughout the region. This means each dollar applied for SCIF buildout will generate an additional $4 to $5 in new investment.

The Maryland Board of Public Works had accepted this grant as part of its agenda in January, and the announcement was made by MEDCO on Friday. The organization aims to boost economic growth in southern Maryland by investing in crucial infrastructure and strategic initiatives. With this grant, the region is expected to see significant growth and development in the coming years.