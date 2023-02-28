The College of Southern Maryland’s Alumni and Friends Connection now accepts 2023 Distinguished Alumni Award nominations. The award recognizes former students who have significantly contributed to their profession, community, or college.

“We have more than 30,000 alumni, many of whom are doing phenomenal work in our Southern Maryland communities,” said Toni Kruszka, CSM’s alumni and donor relations manager. “This award puts a spotlight on their ongoing contributions and lets everyone know our alumni’s accomplishments remain CSM’s brightest points of pride.”

Alumni, faculty, staff, trustees, and the community are invited to nominate themselves or others. An alumni committee will review all applications, and the award will be presented at the 2023 Spring Commencement on May 12.

The Distinguished Alumni Award recipient for 2022 was Jehnell Linkins ’83, pre-engineering program coordinator at CSM, adjunct faculty member, and founder of the nonprofit Crohn’s Glitter and Girls, Inc. Linkins’ work involves providing mentorship to students, increasing the number of underrepresented populations entering STEM careers, and sponsoring community service activities.

“Your service and what you give to others is like your rent for being here on earth,” Linkins said. “When you give, you get it back ten-fold.”

To be eligible for the award, nominees must have completed at least 25 credit hours at CSM or have graduated with a degree or certificate. They must also have demonstrated exceptional service to CSM through volunteerism or financial support, exemplary service to the community, or personal or professional achievements in their field.

Nomination forms and additional materials can be submitted at https://www.csmd.edu/foundation/alumni/distinguished-alumni-award1.html.

The CSM Alumni and Friends Connection is a program that maintains a lifelong partnership between alumni and friends of CSM in its educational and cultural programs and serves as a link between the college and the community. Join today at https://www.csmd.edu/foundation/alumni/join.html.