Sotterley, MD – Historic Sotterley and St. Mary’s County Library invite the public to a virtual “Talking and Walking Common Ground” screening on Wednesday, March 29th at 7:00 pm. The event will feature a panel discussion with several of the Sotterley Descendants who are featured in the film.

The Descendants will discuss Sotterley’s mission, the importance of honestly interpreting the realities of our shared history, and the complex feelings that facing these realities can bring. This program will be held free of charge, and guests can join the virtual event by registering via the Zoom link on sotterley.org or the St. Mary’s County Library events calendar found on www.stmalib.org.

“Talking and Walking Common Ground” is a short, interview-based documentary about Historic Sotterley’s Common Ground Initiative and Descendant Project. It features descendants of Sotterley enslaved and Sotterley owners sharing their stories in their own words. The documentary was filmed with a grant from Maryland Heritage Area Authority and first screened at Historic Sotterley’s Day of Unity and Healing event in August of last year.

The discussion panel will include the film’s director, Merideth Taylor, Sotterley Descendants Gwen Bankins, Jan Briscoe, Martina Callum, Dante Eubanks, Jerome Spears, Trudy Taliaferro, and Angela Wilson. Guests can participate in a Question-and-Answer session that evening via Chat.

Join us for this powerful and thought-provoking event that explores our shared history and the importance of dialogue and understanding. Register now at www.sotterley.org or www.stmalib.org.