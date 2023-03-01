Maryland brewers have a new reason to celebrate as a collaborative effort between the Brewers Association of Maryland, Grow & Fortify, Milkhouse Brewery at Stillpoint Farm, and the University of Maryland Extension has brought three new Maryland beers made with locally-grown hops to life.

The state of Maryland is located at the ideal latitude for hop growing, at 39° North of the equator. However, until recently, the state did not have a native hop of its own. In 2013, Green Spring Farm in Thurmont shared an aggressive growing hop from its property with Milkhouse Brewery in Mt. Airy. The University of Maryland Extension examined the crop with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). It determined that the plant was previously unidentified and utterly unique to Maryland. The partners launch the Monocacy hop-brewed beer

The native plant was named the Monocacy hop as a tribute to the surrounding region. This discovery has transformed the local beer industry by allowing Maryland brewers to produce beer that truly reflects the state’s unique terroir.

Collaboration between the Brewers Association of Maryland, Grow & Fortify, Milkhouse Brewery at Stillpoint Farm, and the University of Maryland Extension has created three new Maryland beers made with locally-grown Monocacy hops. The first of these beers, the Monocacy Pale Ale, was released in 2021 and received rave reviews from beer enthusiasts across the state.

In addition to the Monocacy Pale Ale, two other Maryland beers made with locally-grown Monocacy hops have been released – the Monocacy Farmhouse Ale and the Monocacy IPA. Both beers have been well-received by beer enthusiasts across the state, and many are eagerly anticipating what other beers may be on the horizon.

The discovery of the Monocacy hop and the subsequent creation of these new Maryland beers is a testament to the importance of collaboration in the beer industry. By working together, the Brewers Association of Maryland, Grow & Fortify, Milkhouse Brewery at Stillpoint Farm, and the University of Maryland Extension were able to bring a unique and exciting ingredient to the forefront of the Maryland beer scene.

In 2021, the hop was planted and studied at the University of Maryland Extension’s farm in Washington County, with help from a grant that Grow & Fortify helped to secure. According to the Frederick News Post, an additional grant will allow the team to continue its research and determine how sustainable the hop will be for Maryland’s economy.

For beer enthusiasts in Maryland and beyond, the discovery of the Monocacy hop and the creation of these new Maryland beers is a reason to celebrate. With the potential for even more exciting beers on the horizon, it’s clear that the Maryland beer scene is one to watch in the coming years.

The creation of these new beers also highlights the importance of supporting local agriculture and businesses. By using locally-grown hops, Maryland brewers are able to create unique and flavorful beers while supporting the state’s economy.

The Maryland beer industry has been steadily growing in recent years, with more and more breweries opening their doors across the state. This growth has been fueled by a passion for quality beer and a commitment to supporting local agriculture and businesses.

As for the future of the Monocacy hop, the possibilities are endless. With ongoing research and experimentation, Maryland brewers may be able to create even more unique and flavorful beers using this locally-grown ingredient.

Maryland beer enthusiasts can now enjoy the three new beers made with locally-grown Monocacy hops at Milkhouse Brewery at Stillpoint Farm. And with the ongoing support of organizations like the Brewers Association of Maryland, Grow & Fortify, and the University of Maryland Extension, the future looks bright for the Maryland beer industry.