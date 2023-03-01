The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Wildlife and Heritage Service has invited the public to a meeting to learn details of a large-scale project at the Deal Island Wildlife Management Area in Somerset County. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Rock Creek Methodist Episcopal Church, 23580 Deal Island Road, Chance, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

According to the DNR, the project uses sediments dredged from the lower Wicomico River navigation channel to enhance marsh elevations within specific areas. Preliminary work began in January, with more construction scheduled for spring. This project phase may restrict travel onto the management area on Riley Roberts Road. Other portions of the Wildlife Management Area will remain unaffected and remain open for recreational access.

Marshes at Deal Island Wildlife Management Area. Credit: Anthony Burrows / Maryland Department of Natural Resources

The public meeting will provide area residents with project details, including what to expect during the construction and operation phases, and an opportunity to ask questions of the project team, which includes DNR, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and Wicomico County.

Area residents with more specific questions can contact the Wellington Wildlife Management Area office at 410-651-2065 or Wildlife and Heritage Service Eastern Regional Manager John Moulis at 410-827-8612, ext. 105.

The Deal Island Wildlife Management Area webpage will also have updated information on the project.

The DNR is committed to providing area residents with information about the project and its impact on the surrounding community. The department encourages residents to attend the meeting and ask any questions they may have.

“We want to ensure that the public is informed about the project and its potential impact on the Deal Island Wildlife Management Area and surrounding communities,” said Wildlife and Heritage Service Eastern Regional Manager John Moulis. “We encourage anyone who is interested in attending the meeting and learning more about the project.”

This project is an essential step in preserving and enhancing the natural environment in the area. The DNR is committed to ensuring the public is informed throughout the process.