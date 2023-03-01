The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) has partnered with HealthChoice Managed Care Organizations (MCOs) to launch the Medicaid Check-In campaign, aimed at helping Maryland residents avoid disruptions in health insurance coverage. The initiative will encourage those enrolled in Medicaid and the Maryland Children’s Health Insurance Program (MCHP) to update their contact information and raise awareness for the resumption of renewals.

The statewide effort is a joint initiative by MDH, MCOs, Maryland Health Connection (MHC), the Maryland Department of Human Services (DHS), and Chesapeake Regional Information System for our Patients (CRISP), the state’s designated health information exchange.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) suspended Medicaid and MCHP renewals and redeterminations in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Medicaid enrollees have not been required to complete the renewal process to maintain coverage during this time. However, beginning in April 2023, Maryland will resume standard Medicaid eligibility and enrollment operations.

The Medicaid Check-In campaign is intended to reach Marylanders wherever they are so that they are aware of upcoming changes. The MDH is focused on ensuring that eligible individuals do not lose coverage when it is time for their renewal.

“We urge Marylanders to make sure Maryland Health Connection has their current mailing address, phone number, email, or other contact information. We don’t want anyone to miss out on important health coverage information or have a gap in coverage,” said MDH Secretary Laura Herrera Scott.

Marylanders who have Medicaid or MCHP health coverage can update their contact information online, by phone, or in person. Enrollees can log in to their account at MarylandHealthConnection.gov or call MCH at 855-642-8572, where help is available in more than 200 languages, including for the deaf and hard of hearing.

Those who qualify for Medicaid because they are aged, blind, disabled, or enrolled in a Home and Community-Based Services program can update their contact information by visiting their local Department of Social Services, calling 800-332-6347, or visiting mymdthink.maryland.gov.

Enrollees will receive a notice from Medicaid about their coverage and will need to complete their renewal. If an individual is no longer eligible for Medicaid coverage, they may be eligible to enroll in another low-cost health insurance option. Individuals have up to 60 days after their Medicaid coverage ends to enroll in a new plan on Maryland Health Connection. If enrollees fail to respond, their Medicaid coverage will end.

The Medicaid Check-In campaign will use television, radio, social media, and transit ads, in conjunction with direct outreach by MCOs and coordination with Medicaid and MCHP providers. The campaign will run from March 2023 through April 2024.

For more information about Medicaid Check-In, visit marylandhealthconnection.gov/checkin or health.maryland.gov/mmcp.