The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) is committed to building a strong workforce pipeline to meet the region’s needs. To build awareness around CSM’s engineering pathways and workforce development partnerships, CSM is hosting the ‘Night of Engineering’ at its Leonardtown Campus on March 23, 2023.

During the event, CSM will spotlight its Electrical and Mechanical Engineering majors and the Southern Maryland ENTRY Program, a partnership with the University of Maryland. Receiving the St. Mary’s County Board of County Commissioner proclamation are CSM student Aaron Urea, Professor Ann Stine and CSM ’22 Alum Dylan Payne. Credit: College of Southern Maryland Joining Charles County Board of County Commissioners are CSM professor Brian Warneke, student Glenn Teegaurden and Pre-Engineering Coordinator Jehnell Linkins. Credit: College of Southern Maryland Credit: College of Southern Maryland Joining Calvert County Board of County Commissioners and staff on the far right are CSM student Dwight Stephens and Professor Byron Brezina. Credit: College of Southern Maryland

The ENTRY program allows students to earn their associate of science engineering degree at CSM and then transfer with junior status to earn a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering or electrical engineering at USMSM. The program also offers students the opportunity to intern with the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) at Naval Air Station Patuxent River with a possible employment opportunity upon successful graduation and completion of all requirements.

“Our elected officials, business partners, and engineering alumni know that CSM is committed to building a strong workforce pipeline to meet the region’s needs,” said CSM Pre-Engineering Coordinator Jehnell Linkins. “The Night of Engineering on March 23 is one of the ways we introduce new students interested in engineering to the many well-rounded opportunities we provide at CSM.”

In addition to classwork, engineering students are encouraged to engage with their communities by volunteering and joining clubs such as the Talons robotics team, the National Society of Black Engineers, the Engineering Club, and the Math Club.

“Along with their studies and classwork, our engineering students are encouraged to engage with their communities by volunteering and giving back,” she said. “The students can also join the Talons robotics team, the National Society of Black Engineers, the Engineering Club, and the Math Club to further their skills and build their social network.”

“The reason I came to CSM is because it was affordable and because I wanted to stay connected to my community,” confirmed CSM Electrical Engineering student and CSM’s National Society of Black Engineers Chapter President Jordan Riggs, pictured right with Linkins.

“Helping our students be involved in our communities, keeps our students in our community,” explained Linkins. “That is just one of the ways we work at building the workforce pipeline, and ensuring student success.”

Registration is required for the Night of Engineering event, which will be held on March 23 at the Leonardtown Campus, Building A, Auditorium, and online via Zoom. The program is free, and interested individuals can register online at https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2023/03/night-of-engineering-23.html.

Southern Maryland’s three counties’ Board of County Commissioners recognized CSM for its commitment to a diverse and well-educated future engineering workforce. The recognitions came as the college celebrated National Engineer Week/E-week in February.

Mark Your Calendar: Night of Engineering: Southern Maryland Entry Program. March 23. 6:30-8 p.m. Leonardtown Campus, Building A, Auditorium and online via Zoom. Learn more about the seamless pathway to a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering or electrical engineering offered through CSM in partnership with the University of Maryland (UMD). Upon completing the engineering program at CSM, students may transfer with junior status to earn an engineering degree at UMD. Students can also intern with the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, a division of NAVAIR, with a possible employment opportunity upon graduation and completion of all Pathway Program requirements. Free. Registration required https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2023/03/night-of-engineering-23.html.