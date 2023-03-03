The Historic St. Mary’s City (HSMC) museum invites the community to join them in celebrating Maryland Day on Saturday, March 25, by offering free admission to the outdoor exhibits from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Living history sites including the Godiah Spray Tobacco Plantation, Woodland Indian Hamlet, Maryland Dove, and Town Center will be open for visitors to explore. Historic St. Mary’s City (HSMC) invites the community to celebrate Maryland Day with them by offering free admission to the outdoor exhibits on Saturday, March 25. The highlight of the celebration will be the Maryland Day ceremony, taking place at 1 p.m. under the Margaret Brent Pavilion (parking: 47414 Old State House Road, St. Mary’s City, Maryland). Credit: Historic St. Mary’s City

The Godiah Spray Tobacco Plantation will showcase heritage breed cows, pigs, and chickens, while the Woodland Indian Hamlet will offer a glimpse into the lives and cultures of the people who once lived in Maryland. Visitors can also step aboard Maryland Dove and imagine the risks taken on the original journey in 1634, and explore the reconstructed Town Center, the place for all government business in the 1600s.

The highlight of the celebration will be the annual HSMC Maryland Day ceremony, starting at 1:00 p.m. under the Margaret Brent Pavilion. This year’s keynote speaker will be Tuajuanda C. Jordan, PhD, President of St. Mary’s College of Maryland. Tyler Bell and Jane Kostenko, longtime HSMC volunteers, will receive the museum’s highest honor, the Cross Bottony award, for their years of support to the institution. The program will conclude with the Ceremony of the Flags, featuring children from across Maryland presenting their county colors.

Historic St. Mary’s City is an outdoor museum of living history and archaeology, dedicated to telling the diverse stories of Maryland’s beginnings. For more information about the museum and the Maryland Day celebration, contact the Visitor Center at 301-994-4370, 800-SMC-1634, or info@digshistory.org.