Eating healthily doesn’t have to be a chore, and with a focus on health-conscious recipes that are as visually appealing as they are good for you, making positive lifestyle changes can be easy. By adding big flavors that satisfy your cravings to your favorite easy-to-make dishes, you can take a big step toward reaching your health goals all year round.

Adding fruits and veggies of varying colors to your diet is known as “eating the rainbow,” and it’s a great way to incorporate all the essential vitamins and nutrients your body needs to stay healthy. When you pair this colorful seasonal produce with the nutritional benefits of seafood, like tuna and salmon, you can take your meal planning to the next level by adding heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids, protein, vitamin D, and potassium to your diet.

Whether you're hosting a special occasion, gathering friends and family, or just enjoying a night in, eating well doesn't have to mean ditching your healthy eating habits. Wild-caught low-sodium pink salmon is the perfect complement to your vibrant, rainbow-inspired recipes.

Try these Salmon Chili Bites for a quick and delicious snack option. They can easily be doubled, tripled, or more for a party appetizer. Feature the recipe with a “rainbow” of veggies, crackers, meats, and cheeses on a charcuterie board for a crowd favorite that can satisfy guests with big, bold flavor.

Ditch boring salads and find joy in food while maintaining healthy eating goals by upping your salad game. Say goodbye to bland, boring greens and enjoy salads with your favorite toppings, like a colorful combination of protein-packed tuna and fiber-rich veggies in this Mediterranean Tuna Salad, which is completed with a bright dressing and topped with feta cheese and parsley.

Whether you're reaching for wild-caught tuna for this homemade salad or another option like salmon or sardines, you can enjoy a high-quality product that's delicious on its own or used to elevate favorite recipes.

Salmon Chili Bites Recipe: Prep time: 15 minutes Servings: 2

Ingredients:

2 pouches (2.5 ounces each) Chicken of the Sea Low Sodium Wild-Caught Alaska Pink Salmon

1 tablespoon chili crisp

2 teaspoons rice wine vinegar

1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

2 bell peppers, cored and cut into 2-inch squares

1 green onion, thinly sliced

Minced cilantro

Black sesame seeds

Instructions:

Combine salmon, chili crisp, vinegar, and sesame oil in a bowl. To serve, top each bell pepper square with some salmon, green onion, cilantro, and sesame seeds. If leftover pieces of bell pepper remain, chop and add as additional garnish. Note: If serving with a cheese plate, place salmon mixture in a small bowl and garnish with green onion and sesame seeds.

Mediterranean Tuna Salad Recipe: Prep time: 20 minutes Servings: 1-2

Dressing Ingredients:

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

Salad Ingredients: