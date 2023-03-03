St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS) is set to host a live virtual Conscious Discipline Family and Childcare Provider Workshop on Thursday, March 9, 2023. The workshop will be held from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. via Zoom and is designed explicitly for Pre-Kindergarten and Head Start families.

This will be Conscious Discipline Master Trainer Amy Speidel’s third visit to SMCPS this school year. She will provide participants with behavior tools for success as they enter the spring season. For this workshop, registered providers can receive Core of Knowledge training credit through the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE).

Participants will learn how to guide children through everyday situations using language shifts and practical problem-solving strategies. They will also learn active calming strategies based on brain science to help children build executive function skills. Conscious Discipline is a proven comprehensive approach that empowers parents and caregivers to create a safe, connected, problem-solving environment.

During the workshop, participants can practice active calming strategies, ask individual questions, and learn a new I Love You ritual to connect with their child or student.

Interested individuals must register for the workshop to receive the Zoom link. For any questions, participants can contact Ms. Lynn Trehern, Early Childhood Instructional Resource Teacher/Coach, at pltrehern@smcps.org.