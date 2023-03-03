The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for portions of central, north-central, northern, and southern Maryland, the District of Columbia, and northern Virginia. The advisory is effective from 10 AM to 3 PM EST on Saturday.

Credit: National Weather Service

According to the NWS, northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected during the advisory period. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, and tree limbs could be blown down, potentially causing a few power outages.

The advisory affects Anne Arundel, Calvert, Carroll, Central and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Charles, Frederick, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford, Northwest Howard, Northwest Montgomery, Prince Georges, Southeast Harford, Southern Baltimore, and St. Marys.

The NWS advises drivers to exercise extra caution, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle, and to secure outdoor objects.