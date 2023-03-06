Nineteen middle and high school students from Maryland were recognized for their outstanding achievements in history at the Maryland State House in Annapolis on February 27. State Senators and Delegates acknowledged the students for their awards or honors received at the 2022 National History Day competition.

The scholars represented Baltimore City, Howard County, Montgomery County, and Prince George’s County.

In addition to the student commendations, teachers Michael Muscavage and Devin Page were also recognized for their exceptional work in teaching history. Muscavage, who teaches at Arundel High School in Anne Arundel County, was named the Maryland History Day High School Teacher of the Year, while Page, who teaches at Northern Middle School in Calvert County, was named the Maryland History Day Middle School Teacher of the Year. At the 2022 National History Day Competition, Page was also named one of six finalists nationwide for the Junior Division of the Patricia Behring Teacher of the Year Award.

Lillian Merrill, Saniya Pearson, and Aliyah Smith represented Accokeek Academy and won First Place in their Category for their Group Performance. Stephen Albert represented Kenmoor Middle School and received the Prize for Irish or Irish-American History. Credit: Maryland Humanities Credit: Maryland Humanities Calvert Middle School Teacher Devin Page and Senator Michael Jackson Credit: Maryland Humanities

Maryland History Day is a year-long educational program that involves more than 25,000 middle and high school students. The program culminates in a statewide history contest where students create original documentary films, exhibits, performances, research papers, or websites exploring a historical topic of their choice on an annual theme. This year’s theme is “Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas.”

Since 1999, Maryland Humanities has coordinated Maryland History Day, which is open to public, private, parochial, and homeschool students in grades 6 through 12. This year’s Maryland History Day state competition will be held on May 6, 2023, at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

The annual National History Day competition involves more than 3,000 students from 50 states, plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, and international schools in China, Korea, and South Asia. The competition will be held at the University of Maryland, College Park from June 11 to 15, 2023.