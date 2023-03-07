The Calvert Marine Museum is inviting visitors to celebrate everyone’s favorite museum mammal with OtterMania! on Saturday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event promises to be “otterly” outrageous, with a range of activities for all ages to enjoy.

Credit: Calvert Marine Museum

Families are invited to come and dance the “Swim” with the otter mascot, and discover how the otters stay warm, while exploring other adaptations that help them survive in the wild. Kids will also have the chance to complete an “otterly” awesome craft that they can take home as a memento of their day.

The event is a great opportunity to meet the museum’s three resident otters: Chumley, Chessie Grace, and Calvert. Visitors will learn about the otters’ personalities, habits, and how they are cared for by the museum staff.

The Museum Store will be fully stocked with otter-themed merchandise, including t-shirts, toys, puppets, and more. While shopping, visitors can play ‘Guess How Many’ and win a prize that is “otter this world!”

Admission to the museum applies, but CMM members can attend for free. OtterMania! is ideal for families looking for a fun and educational day out, and anyone who loves these adorable and fascinating animals.