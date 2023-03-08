The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) is excited to announce that their Faculty Excellence Lecture Series ‘Provocations’ will return to an in-person format for the first time since the pandemic’s start.

The lecture series will kick off on March 9 with the aptly titled presentation ‘Looking back: The Impact of COVID-19 on Teaching Practices, Student Relationships and Mental Health of College Educators,’ presented by CSM Communication Adjunct Professors Nikki Phillips and Gina Johnson. ‘Looking back: The Impact of COVID-19 on Teaching Practices, Student Relationships and Mental Health of College Educators,’ will be presented by CSM Communication Adjunct Professors Nikki Phillips, left, and Gina Johnson.

‘Provocations’ is a series with CSM faculty who offer presentations that provoke thought and ideas. The event is free and open to the public. The March 9 lecture will be held at the Prince Frederick Campus in Building B, Rooms 103/104/105, from 7-8 p.m. The campus is located at 115 J W Williams Rd., in Prince Frederick.

The lecture series has always been a popular event for students and the community. After switching to a virtual format last year, the return to an in-person format is highly anticipated. The CSM community is looking forward to connecting with one another and hearing from esteemed faculty members in person.