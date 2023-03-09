Bruno, a tri-color beagle with a waggy tail and friendly demeanor, is looking for a foster or forever home. The 5-year-old pup weighs 28 pounds and is excited to greet everyone he meets.

According to the Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland, Bruno is a social fellow who enjoys the company of people and other dogs. He would be happiest with a fenced yard and a canine companion to hang out with.

The rescue organization is finishing up with Bruno’s vetting and he is now ready for his new home. Interested parties can visit Bruno’s web page to read the most up-to-date information about him.

If you’re interested in giving Bruno a ticket to the good life, please visit the Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland’s website at beaglemaryland.org and complete an application. Bruno is waiting for you!