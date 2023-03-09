National Harbor, a popular destination for locals and tourists, will be hosting a Wedding Walk for anyone planning a wedding on Saturday, March 11, 2023. The event will feature various restaurants, retailers, shops, hotels and wedding venues, all showcasing their wedding options.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the walk will begin at the Sunset Room (137 National Plaza #200, National Harbor) where guests can meet wedding vendors and sample Main Event’s free wedding bites. The event is free, but attendees must register.

In addition to the wedding walk, there will be a chance to win a National Harbor bachelorette prize package that includes overnight accommodations, entertainment options and more. Guests are encouraged to visit the National Harbor website for more information about the event.

National Harbor is an ideal location for a wedding, with breathtaking views of the Potomac River and various venues that cater to any wedding style. Couples can choose from elegant ballrooms, outdoor patios, and waterfront views. The Wedding Walk allows couples to visit different venues and explore the many options available.

The Wedding Walk will feature some of the area’s top wedding vendors, including caterers, photographers, florists, and wedding planners. Guests can expect to see the latest trends in wedding decor and fashion and get ideas for unique wedding themes.

National Harbor has become a top destination for weddings and events, with its convenient location just minutes from Washington, DC, and its stunning waterfront views. The Wedding Walk is an excellent opportunity for couples to see for themselves why National Harbor is the perfect wedding destination.

The National Harbor Wedding Walk is just one of the many events held yearly at National Harbor. Visitors can enjoy a variety of restaurants, shops, and entertainment options, as well as attractions such as the Capital Wheel and the National Children’s Museum.

To learn more about the National Harbor Wedding Walk and to register for the event, visit https://www.nationalharbor.com/events/annual-events/wedding-walk/.