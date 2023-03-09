The Anne Arundel County Police Department K9s Drax, Yago, Pyro, Havok, and Hux have received bullet and stab protective vests thanks to a generous donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The vests were custom-fitted and embroidered with the message, “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.” The organization aims to provide such potentially lifesaving body armor to K9 officers of law enforcement agencies throughout the United States.

Established in 2009, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) charity that provides bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies. All vests are custom-fitted and NIJ certified, made in the U.S.A. Since its inception, the organization has provided over 4,948 vests to K9s in all 50 states, at a total value of $6.9 million, made possible by donations from private and corporate entities.

The program is open to dogs that are at least 20 months old, actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies in the U.S. Dogs with expired vests are also eligible to participate. It is estimated that there are around 30,000 law enforcement K9s in the country.

According to the organization’s website, tax-deductible donations in any amount are accepted, while a single donation of $985 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 lb., and comes with a five-year warranty. For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org. Contributions may also be mailed to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.

A representative from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. expressed delight at providing these vests to the K9s of the Anne Arundel County Police Department. The vests are intended to ensure the dogs are well-protected while carrying out their duties and can safely return to their handlers.

The use of K9s in law enforcement has been growing over the years, as they have proven to be valuable assets in various areas such as drug detection, search and rescue, and suspect apprehension. The vests provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. will help ensure that these dogs can continue to serve and protect their communities safely.

This charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. serves as a reminder of the importance of supporting law enforcement and the various animals that play a crucial role in it. Donations to this organization, and others like it, can make a significant impact in the lives of these animals and their handlers.