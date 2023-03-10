The Maryland Career and Technical Administrators chapter of the Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE) has selected Scott Owens, a 20-year veteran teacher at Calvert County Public Schools Career and Technology Academy (CTA), as the 2023 Career & Technical Education (CTE) Teacher of the Year.

Mr. Owens teaches graphic communications at CTA and is known for his dedication to advising and supporting students participating in SkillsUSA competitions and leadership activities. Prior to becoming a teacher, he owned and operated a local printing business.

CTA Principal Carrie Akins praised Mr. Owens for his tireless work on CTA projects and activities, including his instrumental role in an annual fundraising event sponsored by the local Rotary Club that raises funds for CTA student certification costs. Mr. Owens worked with program organizers to incorporate project-based learning in his classroom, allowing his students to create event promotional materials such as t-shirts, posters, postcards, and banners. “Mr. Owens’ efforts greatly contributed to the fundraiser’s success, which raised $30,000,” Ms. Akins said.

ACTE sponsors a national awards program each year for affiliated state organizations or chapters, with winners demonstrating their commitment to CTE through their innovation, accomplishments, and contributions to the CTE community. Maryland ACTE award winners’ nominations are forwarded on to be considered for the Northeast ACTE Region I Awards. Mr. Owens will move on to compete in the Northeast, ACTE Region I competition in the spring of 2023.

Mr. Owens’ selection as the 2023 CTE Teacher of the Year is a testament to his dedication and commitment to his students and the CTE community. His efforts to incorporate real-world experience and project-based learning in his classroom have helped students succeed inside and outside school.