The Charles County Public Library (CCPL) and the Charles County Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism have partnered again on a special community project. The Story Trail in Pisgah Park is set to officially open on Saturday, March 25, 2023, with a launch celebration.

The Story Trail is a 1/3 mile-long paved path with stops along the way featuring excerpts from a spring-inspired story curated by library staff. The launch event will take place on Saturday, March 25, from 11 am – 2 pm at Pisgah Park and will feature guided trail tours and special giveaways for participants.

“Our goal with the Story Trail is to encourage literacy, while also instilling a love of the outdoors, and what better way to do that than to partner again with the Department of Recreation, Parks and Tourism. They have been a wonderful friend to the library, and this project was a great way to put a spotlight on one of the amazing parks in the county,” said Kenneth Wayne Thompson, Executive Director of the library.

“The Parks division is extremely excited to partner with the library on the Story Trail project. Our two agencies share a similar mission and passion for serving the community by providing impactful leisure opportunities for our families to learn and enjoy our parks together. We felt that this would be a great project to support and look forward to continued collaboration and the development of new and innovative programs that we can collectively offer together,” said Tim Drummond, Chief of Parks with the Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism.

The Story Trail is a CCPL Innovation Fund project. Every year the library solicits ideas from staff for new ideas and services for the community, with the winners selected by a staff vote. The Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism provided the location at Pisgah Park and installed the signage for the Story Trail.

The books featured on the Story Trail will be changed every quarter and will be specially chosen to encourage a love of reading while enjoying the outdoors. For more information on the Story Trail and the launch event, please visit www.ccplonline.org.