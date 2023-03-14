The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has released state jobs and unemployment data for January 2023. According to the preliminary survey data, Maryland gained 8,200 jobs in January, and the unemployment rate remained at 3.0%.

The leisure and hospitality sector experienced the most growth, with an increase of 4,500 jobs. Other sectors adding jobs include Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (3,100); Private Education and Health Services (2,900); Government (2,200); Information (1,000); Other Services (800); and Financial Activities (200).

However, some sectors experienced a decline, including Professional and Business Services (5,900); Mining and Logging, Construction (500); and Manufacturing (100).

The U.S. BLS completed its annual revisions process this month, which revised the December jobs change from a loss of 200 jobs to a gain of 4,100 jobs and the December 2022 unemployment rate estimate from 4.0% to 3.0%.

This news is a positive sign for Maryland’s economy and its residents, especially as the state continues to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Note: Please visit the BLS website for more immediate access to this month’s job data.