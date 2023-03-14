With St. Patrick’s Day fast approaching, the Maryland State Police warn people to drink responsibly and avoid impaired, distracted, and aggressive driving. With an expected increase in impaired driving incidents throughout the state this week, troopers at all 23 Maryland State Police barracks will conduct saturation patrols, focusing on impaired, distracted, and aggressive driving.

A portion of the costs associated with the increased enforcement efforts will be paid through impaired driving saturation funds provided by the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office. The initiatives, which will take place on various days, beginning Wednesday, March 15, through Sunday, March 19, include saturation patrols in areas with more DUI crashes or arrests.

These efforts will include partnering with allied law enforcement and other state agencies to enforce the law and offer outreach to the community through social media and electronic billboards. Troopers from various barracks across the state will focus on key areas to ensure safe driving practices are observed.

According to the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office, between 2017 and 2021, an average of 169 people died and 2,998 were injured annually due to impaired driving crashes in the state. Those deaths and injuries were preventable.

Suppose you plan on attending a St. Patrick’s Day gathering. In that case, the Maryland State Police suggest designating a sober driver, avoiding drinking if you plan on driving, and considering alternative modes of transportation. If you are hosting a St. Patrick’s Day gathering, make sure plenty of non-alcoholic beverages are available and ensure that guests who are planning to drink have a designated sober driver or alternative mode of transportation.

Always remember, if you’re going out tonight, so are the police. Don’t push your luck this St. Patrick’s Day. Make a plan and be the driver who saves lives.