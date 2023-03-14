On Saturday afternoon, the Navy baseball team defeated the Princeton Tigers in a doubleheader at Terwilliger Brothers Field at Max Bishop Stadium, with the Midshipmen winning 3-1 in the series opener and 5-3 in the nightcap. The victories move Navy’s record to 6-8 for the season, with the team winning six of their last ten games, while Princeton falls to 2-7.

In the first game, Navy’s senior starting pitcher Nate Mitchell pitched a complete game with five strikeouts, allowing only three hits and one run. Rookie Henry Mitchell led the team’s offense with two hits and two RBI. Navy took an early 2-0 lead in the second inning when Alex Smith and Brock Murtha reached base, setting up Henry Mitchell’s two-run single. The Mids added another run in the fourth inning when Henry Mitchell tripled and later scored on a wild pitch.

Credit: U.S. Naval Academy

Princeton threatened in the sixth inning, but Nate Mitchell got two flyouts to end the inning, before retiring the Tigers in order in the seventh. Nate Mitchell earned his second win of the season, while Princeton’s Jackson Emus took the loss.

In the second game, Navy’s Reece Early went four innings in his first start of the season, allowing only one run. The Midshipmen’s offense was led by Hudson Lehnertz, who had three hits in the game. Navy took the lead in the second inning when Alex Smith doubled and Lehnertz singled him in. Princeton tied the game in the third, but Navy retook the lead in the fourth with a bases-loaded RBI single by Colin Smith and a walk by Nick Burch that advanced Lehnertz home. The Mids added an insurance run in the fifth inning with a bases-loaded fielder’s choice by Colin Smith that plated Logan Keller.

Princeton cut the lead to 5-3 in the eighth inning, but Navy closer Landon Kruer retired six of the next eight batters he faced to earn his second save of the season, securing the doubleheader sweep for the Midshipmen.

After the game, Navy head coach Paul Kostacopoulos praised his team’s performance, saying, “I think the offense showed more life today than it probably has in the last 10 days or so. I thought our at-bats were better, we competed better, and that’s how we have to play.”

Navy leads the all-time series against Princeton 69-52.