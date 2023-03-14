The St. Clement’s Island Museum water taxi is set to resume its seasonal operations on Maryland Day, March 25, 2023. The water taxi is a popular attraction that provides rides for visitors from St. Clement’s Island Museum to St. Clements Island State Park, and will be cruising daily through October 31, 2023.

Interested guests are advised to call the museum at (301) 769-2222 before visiting to check water taxi availability, as adverse weather or other extenuating circumstances may impact operations.

On the first day of cruising, Maryland Day, water taxi rides will be free for all visitors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. On all other days, the water taxi is $7 per person (all ages) and includes round trip from the museum to the island and back, as well as museum admission.

“We are extremely pleased to reopen the water taxi for a full season of cruising to the island,” said Karen Stone, Manager of the St. Mary’s County Museum Division. “Being one of our most popular attractions for locals and out of town visitors alike, the water taxi allows guests the opportunity to enjoy one of St. Mary’s County’s best assets – our beautiful waters!”

For those interested in bringing a group to ride the water taxi, it is advised to call ahead to St. Clement’s Island Museum supervisor, Christina Barbour at (301) 769-2222 to schedule.

For more information regarding hours of operation, programs, admission prices and more, please visit Museums.StMarysMD.com or Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.

The St. Mary’s County Museum Division was established by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County to collect, preserve, research, and interpret the historic sites and artifacts which illustrate the natural and cultural histories of St. Mary’s County and the Potomac River. These sites include St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, the Old Jail Museum, and the Drayden African American Schoolhouse.