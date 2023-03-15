CalvertHealth is proud to participate in the annual celebration of National Doctors’ Day on March 30th. The occasion serves to honor the dedicated physicians affiliated with CalvertHealth, acknowledging their hard work, talent, and commitment to excellence.

In a statement released by CalvertHealth, they emphasized the importance of this day in recognizing and celebrating the crucial role that medical professionals play in our lives. The celebration provides an opportunity for patients and their families to acknowledge and appreciate the care provided by their physicians.

As part of the celebration, CalvertHealth Foundation is offering a unique way to honor a favorite provider. For every $5 donation made to the Foundation, the selected provider will receive a red carnation along with a personalized message from the sender. This is a great way to show appreciation and gratitude for a doctor who has made a difference in one’s life.

Jeremy Bradford, the President and CEO of CalvertHealth, expressed his admiration for the exceptional doctors working in Calvert County, and encouraged everyone to participate in this celebration.

“CalvertHealth providers go above and beyond to make our mission a reality. We are fortunate to have excellent physicians in Calvert County, and I am looking forward to celebrating them on March 30,” Bradford said.

To participate in CalvertHealth’s Doctors’ Day celebration, interested individuals can donate $5 or more to the CalvertHealth Foundation. During the online donation process, donors will be able to provide the name of the physician or medical professional they wish to honor, along with a personalized message. The providers being honored will receive a red carnation and a note sharing the tribute.

All gifts made to the CalvertHealth Foundation’s Doctors’ Day celebration are tax-deductible. To make a National Doctors’ Day gift, donors can visit CalvertHealthFoundation.org/Doctors-Day or call 410.414.4570.

This National Doctors’ Day, let’s celebrate the dedication and commitment of our medical professionals, and honor those who have made a difference in our lives.