Middle and high school students from 24 county schools competed at the Anne Arundel County Regional History Day competition, impressing judges with their impressive historical knowledge, research skills, and creative expression. The competition, which featured a range of categories such as visual exhibits, performances, websites, documentaries, and written assignments, was held on March 15th, 2023, at an AACPS school.

Students in each category were divided into junior and senior levels, with first- and second-place winners advancing to the state level competition. However, in addition to these top winners, special awards were presented to projects that stood out in specific aspects or topics of history. AACPS, local businesses, organizations, and individuals, including the Alduino Family, Maryland Humanities, Historic Annapolis, and The League of Women Voters, among others sponsored these awards.

Southern Middle School media specialist Victoria Peddicord was named the 2023 History Day Teacher of the Year for her outstanding guidance of students through the research process.

The Maryland History Day state competition will be held on May 6th, 2023, at the University of Maryland Baltimore County. Winners from this competition will move on to compete on the national level in June. The AACPS Division of Advanced Studies and Programs and the Office of Social Studies hosted the Anne Arundel County Regional History Day competition.

Congratulations to all the students who participated and the winners who will compete at the state level. Your dedication to history and research is truly inspiring.