The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County have recently announced the appointment of Sunny Squirrel as the official mascot for the St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation & Parks. Sunny will be promoting the Recreation & Parks programs and making appearances at community events.

“I’m totally nuts about our awesome Recreation & Parks programs in St. Mary’s County,” said Sunny. “Sports, camps, parks, beaches, museums – we’ve got it all!” Credit: St. Mary's County Public Information Office Credit: St. Mary's County Public Information Office

Residents are encouraged to take photos with Sunny at community events and tag the Department of Recreation & Parks on social media posts with the hashtags #SunnySighting and #SquirrelSelfie. The community’s next chance to meet Sunny will be at the St. Mary’s County Cherry Blossom Festival on March 18, 2023, at Lexington Manor Passive Park. Free event parking is available at Lancaster Park and additional parking will be available at the Frank Knox Development Center with an STS express shuttle to the event for $1 per rider.

“We hope that Sunny’s abounding energy and program knowledge will get the community as excited about Recreation & Parks as we are,” said Arthur Shepherd, Recreation & Parks Director. “Join us at the Cherry Blossom Festival this weekend to meet Sunny and to enjoy a full day of fun for the entire family!”

For more information on St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks, visit stmaryscountymd.gov/recreate.