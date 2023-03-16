The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland is celebrating Women’s History Month by highlighting some of the careers and achievements of women in uniform. Among the women featured is Deputy Bianca Salas #358, a Latina law enforcement officer who has been with the agency since July 2018.

Before joining the St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office, Salas earned a degree in chemistry and worked in a hospital emergency room and as a substitute teacher in California. It was during her time in the ER that she first became interested in law enforcement, citing the way officers interviewed people as intriguing. Deputy Salas on the scene of a reported assault Credit: St. MAry's County Sheriff's Office Public Information Office Deputy Bianca Salas Credit: St. MAry's County Sheriff's Office Public Information Office Deputy Salas looks up information in her cruiser Credit: St. MAry's County Sheriff's Office Public Information Office

Salas now works in the Patrol Division of the St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office, where she serves as a translator on calls involving Spanish-speaking subjects. She says people are excited to find Spanish-speaking officers and are often cooperative and forthcoming with information.

Salas advises those interested in a career in law enforcement to stick with it, despite any challenges or naysayers along the way. “We all want to help others. It is rewarding. In the end, you know that it’s what you’re meant to do. It is really rewarding. We do definitely help others,” she said.

Captain Stephen Simonds, Commander of the Patrol Division, praised Salas for her exceptional work ethic and diligence, as well as her fluency in Spanish, which has proven to be an invaluable service for both the agency and members of the community.

Those interested in a career with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office can learn more at https://www.firstsheriff.com/employment/default or by calling 301-475-4200, ext. 71936.