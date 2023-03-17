New research conducted by food sensitivity specialist YorkTest has revealed that cured salmon has become the most popular St. Patrick’s Day recipe in Maryland this year. The study analyzed US Google search data in each state to determine which St. Patrick’s Day recipes have had the biggest rise in searches in the last year.

According to the research, residents in Maryland have a growing appetite for Irish food this year, with an increase in searches of 29% for cured salmon recipes compared to last year. This marks the biggest rise in the state. Meanwhile, Irish soda bread was the most popular recipe overall, with a huge 2,813% rise in searches across the US.

The most popular St Patrick’s Day recipes in each state in 2023

StateMost Searched For RecipeIncrease in appetite for 2023
AlabamaDublin Coddle100%
AlaskaBoxty100%
ArizonaFull Irish Breakfast125%
ArkansasCured Salmon100%
CaliforniaIrish Coffee83%
ColoradoBarmbrack100%
ConnecticutBoxty and White Pudding29%
DelawareColcannon75%
FloridaIrish Shortbread100%
GeorgiaWhite Pudding56%
HawaiiFish Pie100%
IdahoCured Salmon, Full Irish Breakfast, Fish Pie and White Pudding100%
IllinoisColcannon69%
IndianaIrish Soda Bread2438%
IowaCured Salmon and Full Irish Breakfast50%
KansasCured Salmon100%
KentuckyBrown Bread56%
LouisianaCured Salmon133%
MaineDublin Coddle300%
MarylandCured Salmon29%
MassachusettsIrish Shortbread100%
MichiganBrown Bread85%
MinnesotaWhite Pudding80%
MississippiCured Salmon100%
MissouriBarmbrack50%
MontanaIrish Coffee24%
NebraskaIrish Coddle200%
NevadaBarmbrack100%
New HampshireFull Irish Breakfast 200%
New JerseyFull Irish Breakfast100%
New MexicoWhite Pudding100%
New YorkIrish Pasties100%
North CarolinaIrish Pasties100%
North DakotaBangers and Mash57%
OhioIrish Pasties50%
OklahomaBarmbrack300%
OregonIrish Coffee60%
PennsylvaniaIrish Pasties100%
Rhode IslandFull Irish Breakfast and White Pudding100%
South CarolinaIrish Pasties1000%
South DakotaSeafood Chowder200%
TennesseeFull Irish Breakfast40%
TexasIrish Shortbread200%
UtahFull Irish Breakfast200%
VermontBoxty100%
VirginiaIrish Shortbread100%
WashingtonBarmbrack120%
West VirginiaBlack Pudding35%
WisconsinIrish Pasties100%
WyomingColcannon100%

The full Irish breakfast followed in second place with an increase of 1,823% searches, also gaining the highest search increase in most individual states (8) along with cured salmon.

St. Patrick’s Day celebrates the Irish heritage of approximately 31 million Irish-Americans living within the US, but this celebration also comes with a lot of parades and an 819% increase in Guinness consumption. With Guinness being such an iconic part of the Irish holiday, testing for gluten intolerance prior to the celebration means you’ll know if you can enjoy the traditional beverage without any discomfort, whether it’s as a pint or incorporated in Irish soda bread.

Kerri Ferraioli, expert nutritionist at YorkTest, commented on the research, saying: “When trying many of the popular Irish dishes, it’s easy to eat something that may not agree with you. Be sure to keep an eye out for symptoms of food sensitivity.”

With St. Patrick’s Day just around the corner, people are excited to try out new recipes and celebrate the occasion in style. However, it’s important to keep in mind any food sensitivities and ensure that you can enjoy the holiday without any discomfort.

