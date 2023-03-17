New research conducted by food sensitivity specialist YorkTest has revealed that cured salmon has become the most popular St. Patrick’s Day recipe in Maryland this year. The study analyzed US Google search data in each state to determine which St. Patrick’s Day recipes have had the biggest rise in searches in the last year.

According to the research, residents in Maryland have a growing appetite for Irish food this year, with an increase in searches of 29% for cured salmon recipes compared to last year. This marks the biggest rise in the state. Meanwhile, Irish soda bread was the most popular recipe overall, with a huge 2,813% rise in searches across the US.

The most popular St Patrick’s Day recipes in each state in 2023

State Most Searched For Recipe Increase in appetite for 2023 Alabama Dublin Coddle 100% Alaska Boxty 100% Arizona Full Irish Breakfast 125% Arkansas Cured Salmon 100% California Irish Coffee 83% Colorado Barmbrack 100% Connecticut Boxty and White Pudding 29% Delaware Colcannon 75% Florida Irish Shortbread 100% Georgia White Pudding 56% Hawaii Fish Pie 100% Idaho Cured Salmon, Full Irish Breakfast, Fish Pie and White Pudding 100% Illinois Colcannon 69% Indiana Irish Soda Bread 2438% Iowa Cured Salmon and Full Irish Breakfast 50% Kansas Cured Salmon 100% Kentucky Brown Bread 56% Louisiana Cured Salmon 133% Maine Dublin Coddle 300% Maryland Cured Salmon 29% Massachusetts Irish Shortbread 100% Michigan Brown Bread 85% Minnesota White Pudding 80% Mississippi Cured Salmon 100% Missouri Barmbrack 50% Montana Irish Coffee 24% Nebraska Irish Coddle 200% Nevada Barmbrack 100% New Hampshire Full Irish Breakfast 200% New Jersey Full Irish Breakfast 100% New Mexico White Pudding 100% New York Irish Pasties 100% North Carolina Irish Pasties 100% North Dakota Bangers and Mash 57% Ohio Irish Pasties 50% Oklahoma Barmbrack 300% Oregon Irish Coffee 60% Pennsylvania Irish Pasties 100% Rhode Island Full Irish Breakfast and White Pudding 100% South Carolina Irish Pasties 1000% South Dakota Seafood Chowder 200% Tennessee Full Irish Breakfast 40% Texas Irish Shortbread 200% Utah Full Irish Breakfast 200% Vermont Boxty 100% Virginia Irish Shortbread 100% Washington Barmbrack 120% West Virginia Black Pudding 35% Wisconsin Irish Pasties 100% Wyoming Colcannon 100%

The full Irish breakfast followed in second place with an increase of 1,823% searches, also gaining the highest search increase in most individual states (8) along with cured salmon.

St. Patrick’s Day celebrates the Irish heritage of approximately 31 million Irish-Americans living within the US, but this celebration also comes with a lot of parades and an 819% increase in Guinness consumption. With Guinness being such an iconic part of the Irish holiday, testing for gluten intolerance prior to the celebration means you’ll know if you can enjoy the traditional beverage without any discomfort, whether it’s as a pint or incorporated in Irish soda bread.

Kerri Ferraioli, expert nutritionist at YorkTest, commented on the research, saying: “When trying many of the popular Irish dishes, it’s easy to eat something that may not agree with you. Be sure to keep an eye out for symptoms of food sensitivity.”

With St. Patrick’s Day just around the corner, people are excited to try out new recipes and celebrate the occasion in style. However, it’s important to keep in mind any food sensitivities and ensure that you can enjoy the holiday without any discomfort.