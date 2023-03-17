New research conducted by food sensitivity specialist YorkTest has revealed that cured salmon has become the most popular St. Patrick’s Day recipe in Maryland this year. The study analyzed US Google search data in each state to determine which St. Patrick’s Day recipes have had the biggest rise in searches in the last year.
According to the research, residents in Maryland have a growing appetite for Irish food this year, with an increase in searches of 29% for cured salmon recipes compared to last year. This marks the biggest rise in the state. Meanwhile, Irish soda bread was the most popular recipe overall, with a huge 2,813% rise in searches across the US.
The most popular St Patrick’s Day recipes in each state in 2023
|State
|Most Searched For Recipe
|Increase in appetite for 2023
|Alabama
|Dublin Coddle
|100%
|Alaska
|Boxty
|100%
|Arizona
|Full Irish Breakfast
|125%
|Arkansas
|Cured Salmon
|100%
|California
|Irish Coffee
|83%
|Colorado
|Barmbrack
|100%
|Connecticut
|Boxty and White Pudding
|29%
|Delaware
|Colcannon
|75%
|Florida
|Irish Shortbread
|100%
|Georgia
|White Pudding
|56%
|Hawaii
|Fish Pie
|100%
|Idaho
|Cured Salmon, Full Irish Breakfast, Fish Pie and White Pudding
|100%
|Illinois
|Colcannon
|69%
|Indiana
|Irish Soda Bread
|2438%
|Iowa
|Cured Salmon and Full Irish Breakfast
|50%
|Kansas
|Cured Salmon
|100%
|Kentucky
|Brown Bread
|56%
|Louisiana
|Cured Salmon
|133%
|Maine
|Dublin Coddle
|300%
|Maryland
|Cured Salmon
|29%
|Massachusetts
|Irish Shortbread
|100%
|Michigan
|Brown Bread
|85%
|Minnesota
|White Pudding
|80%
|Mississippi
|Cured Salmon
|100%
|Missouri
|Barmbrack
|50%
|Montana
|Irish Coffee
|24%
|Nebraska
|Irish Coddle
|200%
|Nevada
|Barmbrack
|100%
|New Hampshire
|Full Irish Breakfast
|200%
|New Jersey
|Full Irish Breakfast
|100%
|New Mexico
|White Pudding
|100%
|New York
|Irish Pasties
|100%
|North Carolina
|Irish Pasties
|100%
|North Dakota
|Bangers and Mash
|57%
|Ohio
|Irish Pasties
|50%
|Oklahoma
|Barmbrack
|300%
|Oregon
|Irish Coffee
|60%
|Pennsylvania
|Irish Pasties
|100%
|Rhode Island
|Full Irish Breakfast and White Pudding
|100%
|South Carolina
|Irish Pasties
|1000%
|South Dakota
|Seafood Chowder
|200%
|Tennessee
|Full Irish Breakfast
|40%
|Texas
|Irish Shortbread
|200%
|Utah
|Full Irish Breakfast
|200%
|Vermont
|Boxty
|100%
|Virginia
|Irish Shortbread
|100%
|Washington
|Barmbrack
|120%
|West Virginia
|Black Pudding
|35%
|Wisconsin
|Irish Pasties
|100%
|Wyoming
|Colcannon
|100%
The full Irish breakfast followed in second place with an increase of 1,823% searches, also gaining the highest search increase in most individual states (8) along with cured salmon.
St. Patrick’s Day celebrates the Irish heritage of approximately 31 million Irish-Americans living within the US, but this celebration also comes with a lot of parades and an 819% increase in Guinness consumption. With Guinness being such an iconic part of the Irish holiday, testing for gluten intolerance prior to the celebration means you’ll know if you can enjoy the traditional beverage without any discomfort, whether it’s as a pint or incorporated in Irish soda bread.
Kerri Ferraioli, expert nutritionist at YorkTest, commented on the research, saying: “When trying many of the popular Irish dishes, it’s easy to eat something that may not agree with you. Be sure to keep an eye out for symptoms of food sensitivity.”
With St. Patrick’s Day just around the corner, people are excited to try out new recipes and celebrate the occasion in style. However, it’s important to keep in mind any food sensitivities and ensure that you can enjoy the holiday without any discomfort.