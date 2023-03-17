The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police are set to conduct saturation patrols this week, aimed at keeping the roads safe ahead of St. Patrick’s Day. The increased traffic enforcement will take place on Thursday, March 16, and Friday, March 17, on roadways in St. Mary’s County.

Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

Sheriff Steve Hall has urged motorists to designate a sober driver if they plan to celebrate for St. Patrick’s Day. “If you’re going to celebrate for St. Patrick’s Day, keep yourself and others safe and designate a sober driver,” Hall said.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 11,654 people in the United States died in alcohol-impaired traffic crashes in 2020, a 14 percent increase from 2019. The NHTSA also reported that between October and December 2020, 56 percent of drivers involved in serious injury or fatal crashes tested positive for at least one drug.

Law enforcement officials are asking motorists not to add to these statistics by driving under the influence. If you see an impaired driver, report it to the Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008, or call 911 in an emergency.

Let’s all do our part to keep our roads safe this St. Patrick’s Day.