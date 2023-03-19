Firefighters from the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department responded to two separate fires on Friday afternoon. At approximately 1:20 pm, Tanker 7 and Truck 7 were dispatched to the 40700 block of Parsons Mill Road for a shed fire. Meanwhile, Brush 7 and Jeep 7 were dispatched to the 41200 block of Friendship Court for a brush fire. Credit: Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Credit: Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Credit: Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Credit: Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Credit: Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department

According to the department’s official report, Engine 11 arrived on the scene of the shed fire to find a large shed fully involved with extension to several other small structures. Tanker 74 arrived next, picking up Engine 11 line, with the crew assisting with fire attack. Truck 7 operated as the 1st Special Service, and units remained on the scene for over an hour performing suppression and overhaul work.

While firefighters were battling the shed fire, Brush 7 arrived on the scene of the brush fire to find a large pile of debris and numerous small containers on fire. A tanker was requested to respond to the scene, and Tanker 63 was added to the incident. Chief 7B cleared the shed fire to assist on the brush fire. The brush fire was placed under control within 15 minutes.

All units from Hollywood returned to quarters at 3:00 pm. Chief 1B held the command in Leonardtown, and Chief 7B was the incident commander for the Hollywood incident.

The cause of the fires is currently under investigation.