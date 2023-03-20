On March 15th at approximately 652PM, the Hughesville Volunteers were alerted to the area of La Plata Road for a smoke investigation. Still, the call was quickly upgraded to a structure fire on Brice Chapel Road. Multiple units responded to the scene, including Chief 2, Engine 22, and Engine 24. Credit: Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department Credit: Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department Credit: Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department

Engine 22 arrived on the scene to find multiple vehicles and a camper on fire with extension into the nearby woods. Due to heavy winds, the engine quickly established the tactical command and requested a brush fire task force. Chief 3B arrived shortly after and assumed command, with crews working to extinguish the multiple auto, RV, and brush fires. The fire was controlled in approximately 20 minutes, but not before nine motor vehicles, one structure, and surrounding brush were damaged.

Crews operated on the scene for approximately three hours, with the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office contacted to conduct an investigation. Hughesville Squad 2 was also dispatched and responded to an extrication motor vehicle collision in Waldorf during the incident.

The fire was supplied with attack lines by Engine 22, while La Plata Engine 11 supplied the former with water from the dump site. Multiple tankers were also used to shuttle water to the scene from St. Charles High School.

Calvert County Engine 61 (Huntingtown) was thanked for providing a fill-in for the Hughesville station while units operated on the fire scene.