At approximately 5 p.m. on Monday, a brush fire was reported in the 41900 block of Abell Creek Lane in Leonardtown. The fire was in a large field, and Units from Leonardtown were already on the scene trying to put it out. Credit: Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Credit: Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Credit: Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department

In response to the dispatch, Brush 7, Jeep 7, Tanker 74, and Chief 7 from Station 7 rushed to the scene with nine volunteers. They joined the Units from Leonardtown and assisted in putting out the fire.

The operation involved multiple Units from Stations 1, 3, 6, 7, and 9. They worked for over an hour, hitting hot spots and performing overhaul. Finally, the fire was controlled, and Command scaled the assignment back to Stations 1, 7, and Tanker 6 to finish the overhaul.

After successfully extinguishing the fire, Units from Station 7 returned to their quarters at 1840 hours. Chief 1 held the Command throughout the operation.

Brush fires can be particularly dangerous, and it is commendable to see how quickly the Units from Station 7 responded and worked together with the other Units to extinguish the fire. Their efforts prevented the fire from causing significant damage or injuries.