The top-ranked Navy men’s rugby team finished the regular season undefeated after a hard-fought 34-26 victory over eight-ranked Army on Friday in West Point, N.Y. Navy dominated the first half and went into the locker room with a 22-7 lead, but Army fought back and made it a three-point game in the 48th minute.

However, Navy responded with back-to-back tries in the 59th and 71st minutes to secure the win.

Credit: U.S. Naval Academy

This victory was Navy’s second over Army this season, giving the Black Knights their fifth consecutive loss. Additionally, the win was Navy’s first at West Point since 2019. Director of rugby Gavin Hickie praised the team’s effort and commitment, saying, “The team deserves huge credit for going 15-0 and beating Army twice along the way.”

Navy used their kicking game to get into Army’s territory, and a penalty against the Black Knights set up a scrum just outside the 22-meter line in Navy’s offensive zone. The Mids pushed inside the 22-meter line after winning the scrum, and another penalty against Army gave Navy a penalty kick. Roanin Krieger made the kick to give Navy an early 3-0 lead.

Navy’s defense held strong throughout the match and held the lead over the final eight minutes to secure the victory. The team will now prepare for the quarterfinals of the D1A Men’s National Championship Playoffs on April 15 at the Prusmack Rugby Center.