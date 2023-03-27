Historic St. Mary’s City (HSMC) has announced that Regina Faden, Ph.D., has stepped down as the museum’s Executive Director. Dr. Faden has served in this role since 2008, bringing significant growth to the organization during her tenure.

Under her leadership, HSMC expanded its program offerings to reach out to the community, including the Little Explorers preschool program and Lost City trick-or-treating. She also secured funding for several capital maintenance and building projects, including a new state-of-the-art Visitor Center, the new Maryland Dove, the Struggle for Freedom Exhibit, and the Margaret Brent Pavilion. In addition, Dr. Faden led an initiative to expand the history represented at the museum to share a more inclusive story. Historic St. Mary’s City Executive Director Regina Faden, PhD has stepped down from her position after fifteen years of service. Said Dr. Faden, “It’s been a great privilege to work with the wonderful staff of Historic St. Mary’s City, and I have every confidence that they will work to carry the mission forward.” Credit: Historic St. Mary’s City

“We thank Regina for her banner years of service to Historic St. Mary’s City and wish her all the best in the future,” said Historic St. Mary’s City Commission Chairman, Rear Admiral Tim Heely (retired).

As the Commission begins the search for a new Executive Director, Travis Parno, Ph.D., will be the Acting Executive Director in the interim. Parno takes on this role along with his position at the HSMC as Director of Research and Collections.

Regina Faden will be commended for her years of service by Governor Wes Moore and the Maryland General Assembly during the Maryland Day ceremony, which will take place at Historic St. Mary’s City on March 25 at 1 p.m.

HSMC is an outdoor museum of living history and archaeology dedicated to studying and interpreting the lives of those who dwell in the area that is currently known as St. Mary’s City. The museum is responsible for preserving over 800 acres of land and three miles of shoreline. HSMC continues engaging students and the general public in educational programs in novel and exciting ways, encouraging people of all ages to connect the past with their contemporary lives.