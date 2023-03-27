The U.S. Postal Service is set to release a Forever stamp honoring prolific children’s book author and illustrator, Tomie dePaola. The stamp will feature a detail from the cover of “Strega Nona,” the first book in dePaola’s popular series.

The first-day-of-issue event for the stamp is free and open to the public and will take place on May 5, 2023, at the Currier Museum of Art in Manchester, New Hampshire. Steve Monteith, chief customer and marketing officer and executive vice president of the U.S. Postal Service, will serve as the dedicating official.

Credit: U.S. Postal Service

DePaola’s work includes folk tales, legends, informational books, religious and holiday stories, and touching autobiographical accounts. His illustrations are immediately recognizable by their clean, bold lines and uncomplicated shapes. Deceptively simple, dePaola’s stories contain layers of emotional meaning and appeal to readers of all ages.

The stamp art was designed by Derry Noyes, an art director for USPS, using dePaola’s original art. Customers can purchase the stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic, or at Post Office locations nationwide.

News of the release is being shared with the hashtag #TomiedePaolastamp.