Sosa, a 9-month-old fawn and cream male Pitbull mix, is looking for his forever home outside of the overcrowded shelter environment. The pup, weighing in at about 40.6 pounds, has already been neutered and will be fully vetted upon adoption.

According to the Charles County Animal Care Center, Sosa is ready to spend his days in his own yard, cuddled up on the couch, and going for long walks with his new family. The shelter in Hughesville, MD, urges anyone interested in adopting Sosa to reach out for more information.

As the shelter environment can be overwhelming for animals, the staff is hopeful that Sosa will find a loving family soon. Those interested in giving Sosa a forever home can contact the Charles County Animal Care Center at 301-932-1713 or via email at animalshelter@charlescounty.org.