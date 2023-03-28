The Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department (PFVFD) is proud to announce that one of its own, Nicholas “Nick” Boswell, has taken first place in the annual SkillsUSA competition in Anne Arundel County. Competing against other firefighters from across Maryland, Nick won both the practical and written portions of the competition on March 25, 2023. Credit: Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department Credit: Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department Credit: Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department Credit: Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department Credit: Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department Credit: Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department

SkillsUSA is a nonprofit organization that partners with students, teachers, and industry to ensure America has a skilled workforce. The organization aims to empower members to become world-class workers, leaders, and responsible American citizens. SkillsUSA develops skills that include personal, workplace, and technical skills grounded in academics. The organization’s vision is to produce the most highly skilled workforce in the world, providing every member with the opportunity for career success.

Nick will now move on to compete in the national SkillsUSA competition in Georgia in June, where he will represent not only the PFVFD but also the entire state of Maryland.

Nick’s passion for firefighting was evident from an early age. His parents, Ryan and Crystal Boswell, encouraged him to try new things, and he took right to the fire service. Now a senior at Patuxent High School in Calvert County, Maryland, Nick is also an all-star baseball and golf player, as well as a dedicated volunteer in his community.

Reflecting on his success, Nick said, “I would like to thank the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department and the SkillsUSA committee for pushing me and helping me be the best person I can be.”

Fire Chief Willie Gray expressed his pride in Nick, saying, “Nick is an all-star on all platforms. I am proud of how he performed and represented the department. I can’t wait to see how he performs nationally. We are looking forward to it.”

SkillsUSA has had 14 million annual members since 1965, and the organization’s students have reported greater access to expanded opportunities and dramatically improved career-readiness skills.

Congratulations, Nick, and good luck at the national competition!