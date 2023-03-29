The St. Mary’s County Museum Division, in partnership with the Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions (UCAC), will be hosting free Open Houses for visitors and the community at the Drayden African American Schoolhouse in Drayden, Maryland. The open houses will take place one Saturday a month from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with upcoming dates including April 1, May 6, June 3, June 17, 18 & 19 (special Juneteenth weekend hours), July 1, August 5, September 2, and October 7.

The Drayden African American Schoolhouse is one of the best-preserved one-room African American schoolhouses in the United States, and it represents a significant part of St. Mary’s County’s African American history. The restored schoolhouse provides visitors with an opportunity to learn about the school’s rich history and its importance to education in St. Mary’s County.

According to Karen Stone, Manager of the St. Mary’s County Museum Division, “The Division is pleased to offer open houses at the Drayden African American Schoolhouse each month so guests can learn more about this important piece of our county’s African American educational history. We further appreciate the continuing support of the volunteers who staff it for us, most of whom are members of the UCAC.”

Volunteers will be on site during the open houses to share stories about the schoolhouse’s history with visitors. All ages are welcome, and admission is free.

In addition to the open houses, the St. Mary’s County Museum Division offers special programs for school, bus, and other tour groups who would like to schedule a visit to the Drayden site. Individuals who would like to see the schoolhouse during times outside open house hours can contact the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum at (301) 994-1471 to arrange a visit.

The Drayden African American Schoolhouse holds a special place in St. Mary’s County’s history, as it was one of the few schools in the area that provided education to African American students up until the mid-20th century. The schoolhouse’s story represents a significant part of the county’s African American history and is an important reminder of the struggles and achievements of the local African American community.

For more information about the Drayden African American Schoolhouse Open Houses, programs, admission prices, and more, please visit the Drayden African American Schoolhouse Facebook page at Facebook.com/DraydenSchool or call (301) 994-1471.

The St. Mary’s County Museum Division and UCAC encourage all community members to take advantage of this opportunity to learn more about the history of the Drayden African American Schoolhouse and its significant role in St. Mary’s County’s African American educational history.