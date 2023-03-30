Looking for a lovable, furry friend that adores human attention? Meet Teddy, the Plott hound mix who has been named the Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland’s Dog of the Week. Teddy, a 7-month-old pup, enjoys the company of both humans and dogs and is looking for his forever home. Credit: Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland Credit: Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland

According to BRSM, Teddy loves going to doggy daycare and playing with his puppy friends. He is great on a leash and enjoys walking with his foster mom. Teddy loves playing with his toys and is always ready for a game of fetch with his canine pals. Overall, he is a happy, energetic, and playful puppy who will make a great addition to any family looking for a furry friend.

Teddy’s vetting is complete, and he is ready to find his forever home. If you’re interested in adopting Teddy or another beagle, message icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org. You can also view all the beagles available for adoption on the BRSM website.

The Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland is a non-profit organization that rescues and rehabilitates needy beagles. The organization relies on donations and volunteer work to continue its efforts to save these pups. With the community’s help, BRSM has found forever homes for many beagles and hopes to do the same for Teddy.

If you’re considering adopting a beagle, knowing that these pups make great family pets is essential. Beagles are known for their friendly and loving personalities and enjoy being around people. They are also highly energetic and require plenty of exercise and playtime. However, beagles can significantly add to any household with proper training and socialization.

The adoption process with BRSM involves completing an application, a home visit, and an adoption fee. The fee helps cover the cost of veterinary care and other expenses incurred while caring for the beagles. BRSM also provides support and advice to new pet parents to ensure a smooth transition for both the pup and their new family.

Teddy the Plott hound mix, is a lovable, playful puppy looking for his forever home. If you’re interested in adopting Teddy or another beagle, contact the Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland to learn more about the adoption process. By adopting a rescue pup, you’ll gain a loyal companion and help a great organization continue its mission to save and care for beagles in need.