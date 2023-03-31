Four high school theatre troupes from Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) participated in the Annual Maryland Thespian Festival at the University of Maryland. The festival, which includes performances, workshops, troupe events, college auditions, and awards, saw CCPS troupes compete with others from around the state.

Calvert High School Double Edge Sword Productions, Huntingtown High School Eye of the Storm Productions, Northern High School Patriot Players, and Patuxent High School Harlequins were the CCPS troupes that participated in the festival. The festival also had showcase performances selected based on outstanding performances in individual events. According to Christine Cook, CCPS’ Supervisor of Fine & Performing Arts, five of the six showcase events were from Calvert County Public Schools. Left to right:CCPS’ Allen Price, Christine Cook, and Derek Anderson received honors at this year’s festival. Credit: Calvert County Public Schools Last year’s winner, Patuxent High School Harlequins’ “Rogues Gallery” was featured on the Main Stage in a special performance. Credit: Calvert County Public Schools Huntingtown High School Eye of the Storm Productions performance of “Equivocations” captivates the audience. Credit: Calvert County Public Schools Huntingtown High Students theatre troupe’s performance of the one-act play “This Random World” secures State Championship. Credit: Calvert County Public Schools

“Our students did a phenomenal job across all the categories this year,” said Cook.

Huntingtown High School’s Eye of the Storm Productions emerged as the winner of the one-act play competition with “This Random World.” This win secured CCPS as the State Champions. The HHS troupe has been invited to perform at the International Thespian Festival in Bloomington, IN this summer.

Patuxent High School Harlequins’ “Rogues Gallery” was featured on the Main Stage in non-competition as last year’s winner. The Main Stage performance also featured the Huntingtown High School Eye of the Storm Productions performance of “Equivocations” and received a resounding standing ovation from their peers.

Main Stage performances are selected prior to the event by a panel of judges. Equivocations was the only full-length play invited to perform at this year’s festival.

Aside from the student achievements, three individuals from CCPS also received awards at the festival. Christine Cook was selected as the Administrator of the Year, Derek Anderson honored as the Teacher of the Year, and Allen Price was awarded a service award for ten years of service to the festival.

Overall, the CCPS troupes had a successful outing at the Annual Maryland Thespian Festival. Their impressive performances were recognized and rewarded, cementing their status as one of the top theatre programs in the state. The school district can be proud of their students and staff for their hard work and dedication.

Congratulations to the following students who earned superiors, the highest rating, in individual events:

Monologue Performance

Patuxent HS- Brooke Baney

Huntingtown HS- Terry Bartlebaugh

Huntingtown HS- Nik Clarke

Huntingtown HS- Reilly Damalouji

Patuxent HS- Micah Estep

Patuxent HS- Heather Farley

Huntingtown HS- Aidan Ford

Patuxent HS- Garan Gray

Patuxent HS- Zachary Leclerc

Duet Acting

Patuxent HS- Julia Atwell and Rose Winter

Patuxent HS- Hannah Beadnell and Cecelia Pyrah

Patuxent HS- Cassie Cornelius and Garan Gray

Patuxent HS- Micah Estep and Natalie Shipman

Patuxent HS- Garan Gray and Jasmin Sandoval

Patuxent HS- Xavier Huertas and Autumn Biddle

Patuxent HS- Grace Gallagher and James Dunkins

Patuxent HS- Hermes Johns and Zachary Leclerc

Patuxent HS- Catrina Peck and Carole Varvel

Group Acting

Huntingtown HS- Aeowyn Fields, Taylor Eversole, and Reilly Damalouji

Solo Musical Performance

Patuxent HS- Julia Atwell

Patuxent HS- Olivia Bishop

Huntingtown HS- Terry Bartlebaugh

Huntingtown HS- Kayla Rogers

Patuxent HS- Lilly Windsor

Duet Musical Performance

Patuxent HS- Hermes Jones and Micah Estep

Costume Design

Huntingtown HS- Maggie Berry

Short Film

Patuxent HS- Natalie Shipman

Showcase Performance

Patuxent HS- Julia Atwell

Huntingtown HS- Terry Bartlebaugh

Patuxent HS- Hannah Beadnell and Cecelia Pyrah-Duet Acting

Patuxent HS- Micah Estep

Huntingtown HS- Aeowyn Fields, Reilly Damalouji, and Taylor Eversole

Scholarships

Nik Clarke — Arcadia University

Terry Bartlebaugh — Arcadia University & UMD-College Park