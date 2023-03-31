Maryland Governor Wes Moore has announced the names of the 23 businesses that will receive grants totaling nearly $1 million under the Maryland Manufacturing 4.0 program. The program, which the Maryland Department of Commerce administers, provides small and mid-sized manufacturers in the state with funding to invest in Industry 4.0 technologies.

Governor Moore expressed his pleasure at being able to support the manufacturing industry in the state, saying that “investing in Maryland’s manufacturing industry helps keep our state’s maker and business communities thriving.”

Industry 4.0 is the fourth industrial revolution, focused on the digitization and automation of manufacturing facilities. It is similar to smart manufacturing, which emphasizes the role of new technology in manufacturing. The outcome of investing in Industry 4.0 technologies could include increased productivity and sales, cost savings, retention of employees, and more.

The Maryland Manufacturing 4.0 program provides funding for businesses to modernize their operations by purchasing new equipment, investing in employee training, and utilizing automation to streamline processes. The grant program is aimed at helping businesses in every region of the state, including Western and Southern Maryland, and the Eastern Shore.

Maryland Department of Commerce Secretary Kevin A. Anderson said, “We are delighted to award 23 local businesses with grants from our Manufacturing 4.0 program. These grants will impact businesses in each region of our state and we couldn’t be happier to help them succeed as the manufacturing industry evolves.”

Examples of the projects approved for funding include purchasing an automated canning system for brewing, investing in employee training software for machinery, and utilizing a robot to transport inventory. The program is expected to improve the competitiveness of Maryland’s manufacturing industry and create more business opportunities.

To learn more about the Maryland Manufacturing 4.0 program and the businesses that have received grants, visit commerce.maryland.gov/m4grant.