Marionna Haynes, a senior at Annapolis High School, has been recognized for her academic achievements and ambition by being named a Dell Scholar by the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation. This prestigious scholarship program places emphasis on a student’s determination to succeed rather than just their academic record and test scores.

Haynes is enrolled in AACPS’ Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) program, which is designed to provide support to students who are in the “academic middle” and prepare them to be successful in college through career and college exploration.

The Dell Scholars Program, which was established in 2004, aims to empower students to gain the knowledge, skills, and attitude needed to cope with their changing world and the circumstances in which they live. Dell Scholars are students who demonstrate a desire and ability to overcome barriers and achieve their goals.

The Dell Scholars Program provides $20,000 in flexible funds to cover college expenses, a laptop, personalized student support, textbook credits, a scholar resource network, and access to teletherapy. Once selected as a Dell Scholar, students receive six years of support to complete their post-secondary studies.

Each application is evaluated based on the student’s determination to succeed, future goals and plans to achieve them, and self-motivation in completing challenging coursework. The program also provides students with technology, a private scholar networking community, resources, and mentoring to ensure they have the support they need to achieve their college degrees.

Haynes, who plans to study nursing, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to receive the Dell Scholarship. “Being named a Dell Scholar is truly an honor and I am excited to have the support to pursue my dreams of becoming a nurse. This scholarship will provide me with the tools and resources I need to succeed in college and beyond,” she said.

The Dell Scholars Program has awarded over $78 million in scholarships since its inception and has supported more than 5,000 scholars. This year, the program received more than 5,000 applications and selected 500 students as Dell Scholars.

Haynes’ selection as a Dell Scholar is a testament to her hard work and determination to succeed. With the support of the scholarship program, she will be able to achieve her goals and become a leader in her chosen field.